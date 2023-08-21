Jack Antonoff signs with Dirty Hit, announces new venture with The 1975 manager Jamie Oborne

Jack Antonoff has announced an extensive new partnership with Dirty Hit, as well as a new venture with its founder and The 1975 manager, Jamie Oborne.

The news of the new collaboration and partnership was shared by Variety earlier today (August 21), which also announced Antonoff’s new agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

According to the outlet, the multifaceted deal will see the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer and his band Bleachers, now managed by Oborne, signed to the latter’s independent label Dirty Hit. The label is also home to The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and more

Following the new partnership, Bleachers have announced that they will be sharing a new live album later this week – which will be their first release on Dirty Hit.

Titled “Live At Radio City Music Hall,” the LP will be available this Friday (August 25) and can be pre-ordered here. It was recorded in July last year, as the band played a headline show at the iconic venue, and is a 21-track album which features a special guest appearance from Bruce Springsteen on “Chinatown.”

The band announced the news on social media, sharing an image of the album cover on their Facebook page. “On July 26, 2022 we played one of our best shows for a sold out crowd at radio city music hall. That night meant so much to us that we turned it into a live album,” they wrote in the caption.

“This album is the document of the wild and intense tour behind take the sadness out of saturday night. as we prep the next era of bleachers we wanted to stamp that incredible time with this live album.” Check out the post above.

Antonoff will team up with the manager and music mogul for a new joint venture, and the former has also signed a global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The agreement sees him move from Sony to stay with his longtime publishing A&R Jennifer Knoepfle, who, as reported by Variety, joined UMPG last fall as executive vice president and co-head of A&R.

“Very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me,” said Antonoff in a statement. “Have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do.

“Feeling wild excitement for everything in the works and as seen in the picture above I’m just ready to be driving around playing my new records and dreaming about new ideas with Jamie,” he added.

“Feels so special and rare to be supported like this and just very grateful our paths crossed.”

In other Jack Antonoff news, police were recently called to the venue where the musician and his now-wife Margaret Qualley Police were holding the rehearsal dinner for their wedding. This came after rumours emerged that Taylor Swift was attending, and fans proceeded to flood the street in the hopes of catching a glimpse of her.