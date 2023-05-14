Jack Antonoff’s fiancée confirms Lana Del Rey did not leak couple’s wedding date on ‘Margaret’

Jack Antonoff‘s fiancée has confirmed that Lana Del Rey did not leak the couple’s wedding date on the track ‘Margaret’.

Del Rey previously said that her ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd‘ collaboration with the Bleachers frontman was about the actor Margaret Qualley.

The lyrics in the song see Del Rey suggest that Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding date will be later this year as she sings: “I mean, join the party / By the way the party is December 18.”

But when asked by the Los Angeles Times whether she will be getting married on December 18, Qualley said: “I am not. [Lana] was kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song. But I love that song so much. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dream. She’s my favourite poet. I adore her.”

Last month Del Rey and Antonoff performed their collaboration onstage at their High Water Festival show at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

While the rest of the band watched on the pair swapped vocals on the track, while the Bleachers frontman strummed an acoustic guitar.

Speaking about how the song came into being, Del Rey previously said during a cover feature with Interview Magazine, for which she was interviewed by Billie Eilish: “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It lands right in the middle of the album. It’s funny, this album felt totally effortless. When I did Norman Fucking Rockwell! it was about world-building, whereas this was straight vibing.”

Reviewing her recent album, NME awarded the record four stars and wrote: “As she steps into new lyrical territory here, so too does Lana enter new sonic worlds. Her ninth album merges the soulful, classic, timeless sounds of a singer-songwriter from a distant time and the vocal melodies and techniques of an old Hollywood starlet (it’s not hard to imagine the likes of Audrey Hepburn singing parts on songs like ‘Sweet’) with trap beats, speaker-wobbling bass and spoken word tracks edited with a sense of Warholian spirit.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently said it was “unfathomable” to her that she is headlining the Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.