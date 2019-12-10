Trending:

News Music News

Jack Black on recording at his “idol” Jack White’s home studio: “It was like going to Graceland”

Tenacious D's White-produced song 'Don’t Blow It, Kage’ arrived last week

Tom Skinner
Jack Black and Jack White
Jack White and Jack Black. CREDIT: YouTube/Still

Jack Black has spoken about the experience he had visiting his “idol” Jack White‘s home studio earlier this year.

Black’s band Tenacious D went to White’s Third Man Records HQ in Nashville to collaborate on a “legendary” new track over the summer. Last week, they shared the results of their session in the form of ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’ on which White is credited as producer.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (December 9) Black explained that the musical hook-up came about during Tenacious D’s 2019 US tour.

Advertisement

“We got a rock opera, Post-Apocalypto, and we toured all around the world. We even stopped off in Nashville and we got a call from Jack White,” he told the host.

“He was like, ‘Hey, if you’re comin’ through, why don’t you come by and record a lil somethin’ at my home studio’.

“And we were like, ‘Yes, we can’t say no to that’, ’cause he’s a legend. He’s my idol. I love Jack White.”

Black went on to describe his visit as “like going to Graceland” as he continued to talk about the former White Stripes musician’s unique residence.

“Every room has been, like, meticulously curated with magic and humour and weirdness…literally every square inch of that place has a moment of magic.”

Advertisement

You can watch the full interview in the above video.

Jack White and Jack Black finally met back in June at an airport while The Raconteurs and Tenacious D were out on their respective tours. The pair posed for a selfie together as White held a Tenacious D T-shirt, much to the delight of fans.

White, meanwhile, is currently still on the road with The Raconteurs in support of their comeback album ‘Help Us Stranger’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.