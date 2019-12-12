Jack Black was “terrified” of working with Jack White

Jack Black has revealed that he was terrified at recording his long-awaited collaboration with Jack White.

The pair finally joined forces for the much-desired ‘Jack Grey’ collaboration earlier this month on Tenacious D’s new track ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’.

Read more: Jack White’s 10 Most Spectacular Live Performances Caught On Camera

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Black called White “a legend” and his “idol”, saying: “I love Jack White… But there also was terror, because you don’t wanna let Jack White down.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the decision to make the song, Black expanded: “‘What are we gonna do? We can’t just record one of our old songs, we gotta write a new song.’ So we wrote a song about how terrified we were to go rock for Jack White and it’s called: ‘Don’t Blow It Cage’.

He also spoke of White’s Third Man Records studio in Nashville, comparing it to Graceland. “Every room has been meticulously curated with magic and humour and weirdness,” he told Kimmel.

Over the summer, Black and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass visited Third Man HQ to record a “legendary” joint song. The musical hook-up came after the two Jacks crossed paths in an airport and posed for a selfie together.

Jack Black appears in the new Jumanji film The Next Level. In a four-star review of the movie, NME’s Alex Flood writes: “As with the original, this family-friendly version of Face/Off works best when you don’t think about it too much. But take it for what it is – an undemanding yet solidly entertaining mainstream blockbuster – and you’ll find it rises above the competition quite nicely.”