Jack Garratt becomes ambassador for live music charity Stagehand

Jack Garratt has become an ambassador for the live music charity Stagehand and is set to raise awareness for the organisation in the coming months.

The charity was founded in 1998 by the Production Services Association and provides financial support to members of the PSA, which encompasses all aspects of live music production.

Garratt will help Stagehand with various projects in the foreseeable future. Yesterday (February 15), he began an Instagram Live conversation series that will raise awareness for the charity. His first guest was Joe Wicks, while he will also be joined by the likes of Fearne Cotton and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett for future sessions to discuss the importance of live events to British culture.

Advertisement

On Friday (February 19), the singer-songwriter will also hold a special one-off acoustic livestream that will celebrate five years of his debut album ‘Phase’. Production for the show, which will be filmed at London’s Village Underground, will be funded by Island Records and Universal as a charitable donation towards Stagehand.

At present, Stagehand is raising funds for their COVID-19 Crew Relief Fund, including the #ILoveLive campaign. So far, they have raised over £535,000, with a range of artists donating money-can’t-buy prizes.

Garratt released his second album ‘Love, Death & Dancing’ last year. In a three-star review, NME said: “There are sparks of brilliance on ‘Love, Death & Dancing’; Garratt’s multifaceted talent is undeniable and his honesty is admirable. But, please, less is more next time.”

Meanwhile, the musician was one of many artists to criticise Spotify CEO Daniel Ek after he said it “wasn’t enough” for acts to release albums “every three to four years”. “So many companies within the music industry farm the mental health of its artists and then get defensive when we try to repair ourselves or ask for appropriate pay,” Garratt wrote on Twitter. “It is so broken.”