Jack Garratt takes aim at Boris Johnson on new charity single ‘Eton Mess (A Gaslight Anthem)’

Jack Garratt has criticised Boris Johnson and the UK government on a brand new charity single – hear ‘Eton Mess (A Gaslight Anthem)’ below.

Described as “a song out of pure disappointment and frustration,” the new track is Garratt’s first since 2020 album ‘Love, Death & Dancing’, released via Island, and also his first track as a fully independent artist.

The new song is available via Bandcamp, with a percentage of proceeds going to the Trussell Trust. Explaining the motives behind the song, he wrote: “The resilience and brilliance shown by the majority of the public over the last two years has been empowering. So it’s been all the more dumbfounding to see our leaders continue to widen the gap between our reality and theirs.

Advertisement

“I wrote this song over a year ago, but in the wake of the Sue Gray report, and mass blame game resignations over the last 48hrs I’ve decided to just release it. It’s a song that, disappointingly, continues to become more relevant and scarring.”

The message continued: “‘Eton Mess (A Gaslight Anthem)’ is available NOW and (for a limited time) 50% of money made will go straight to The Trussell Trust and help feed families from the UK who are suffering.

“While our leadership are too distracted covering up parties they claim they never had, we deserve to be able to dance a little.”

You can purchase the new charity track via Bandcamp here.

<a href="https://jackgarratt.bandcamp.com/track/eton-mess-a-gaslight-anthem">Eton Mess (A Gaslight Anthem) by Jack Garratt</a>

Garratt released his second album ‘Love, Death & Dancing’ in 2020. In a three-star review, NME said: “There are sparks of brilliance on ‘Love, Death & Dancing’; Garratt’s multifaceted talent is undeniable and his honesty is admirable. But, please, less is more next time.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Garratt has become an ambassador for the live music charity Stagehand and has been raising awareness for the organisation in recent months.

The charity was founded in 1998 by the Production Services Association and provides financial support to members of the PSA, which encompasses all aspects of live music production.