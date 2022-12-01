Jack Harlow announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Jack Harlow has announced a Las Vegas residency for spring 2023.

The rapper will be taking over Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub for his ‘First Class’ residency on March 18 and May 27, 2023 after performing there earlier this year.

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022,” Harlow said in a press release. “The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!”

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts, and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023,” said Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas. “We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

Harlow released his second album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ earlier this year, which has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. He is also up for the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance with ‘First Class’ and Best Rap Song for his Drake collaboration ‘Churchill Downs’. The ceremony takes place February 5, 2023.

Harlow recently completed his first tour of the UK, in which he played his biggest international show to date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley last month. It was at this show that he brought out Dave for a duet of ‘Starlight’, where he described the rapper as “one of the truest friends I have” in the music industry.