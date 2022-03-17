Jack Harlow announces new album and says he wants to work with Dolly Parton

Jack Harlow has announced the release of his second album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Kentucky rapper revealed that his latest single ‘Nail Tech’ is the first to be taken from his upcoming new record, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’.

“It’s probably my least favourite song on the album,” Harlow said of ‘Nail Tech’. “But I know the effect it’s gonna have on people. I’m spitting, and there’s energy behind the beat. . . . I have different tastes.”

He added: “I can’t believe people love to listen to ‘Tyler Herro’ on repeat and ‘What’s Poppin’ on repeat,” he added.

The aforementioned tracks both feature on Harlow’s debut LP, which also includes the singles ‘Way Out’ featuring Big Sean, and the Chris Brown-assisted ‘Already Best Friends’.

‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ will be released on May 6 via Generation Now and Atlantic Records.

Elsewhere in his Rolling Stone interview, Harlow talked about being particular about his collaborations and admitted that he’s hesitant to accept features on pop songs.

“You won’t believe what I’ve turned down, because this pocket we’ve got right now is fragile, man,” he said. “I’ve turned down so much shit that would have been a big ol’ bag.”

One artist in particular he is looking to work with is Dolly Parton. Harlow said he’s reached out to the country legend’s team in the hope of making a potential collaboration happen. “I want to put her on some hard shit,” he said.

Earlier this month it was announced that Harlow will make his acting debut starring in an upcoming reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump by 20th Century Fox.

As Deadline reports, the rapper was offered the role after his first ever screen audition. The original film starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as street basketball hustlers who team up to go for a bigger score. Harlow will star in Harrelson’s role as Billy Hoyle.

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow and Drake handed an unsuspecting fan $20,000 (£15,300) in cash while on a recent trip to Turks and Caicos.