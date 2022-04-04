Jack Harlow announces new single ‘First Class’ is coming this week

Jack Harlow has announced that’s he’s releasing a new single called ‘First Class’ later this week.

It comes after the Kentucky rapper recently announced the release of his second studio album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’ is set to arrive on May 6 via Generation Now/Atlantic Records, and has already been previewed with the single ‘Nail Tech’.

Earlier this evening (April 4), Harlow took to Twitter to quote tweet a video snippet of an in-studio rendition of a track he originally shared last week.

The first tweet read: “Locked in the studio finishing up this album for u. How bout this one next ?”

Seemingly happy with the response he received to the track, Harlow is now releasing it as a single on Friday (April 8). “‘First Class’ this Friday” he captioned the tweet.

Harlow joined Lil Nas X last night (April 3) for a grand performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas.

The rappers recreated their recent collaboration ‘Industry Baby’ on the MGM Grand stage, where Lil Nas X and his backing dancers dressed in glittering marching band uniforms.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow talked about being particular about his collaborations and admitted that he’s hesitant to accept features on pop songs.

“You won’t believe what I’ve turned down, because this pocket we’ve got right now is fragile, man,” he said. “I’ve turned down so much shit that would have been a big ol’ bag.”

One artist in particular he is looking to work with is Dolly Parton. Harlow said he’s reached out to the country legend’s team in the hope of making a potential collaboration happen. “I want to put her on some hard shit,” he said.

Last month it was announced that Harlow will make his acting debut starring in an upcoming reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump by 20th Century Fox.

As Deadline reports, the rapper was offered the role after his first ever screen audition. The original film starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as street basketball hustlers who team up to go for a bigger score. Harlow will star in Harrelson’s role as Billy Hoyle.

Meanwhile, Harlow and Drake handed an unsuspecting fan $20,000 (£15,300) in cash while on a recent trip to Turks and Caicos.