Jack Harlow announces North American tour for new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Jack Harlow has announced an arena tour of North America in support of his second studio album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.

The tour, announced today (May 10), will start in Nashville at the city’s Municipal Auditorium. An ensuing 21 dates will follow across September and October, wrapping at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 16. Hip-hop duo City Girls – best known for their feature on Drake‘s 2018 single ‘In My Feelings’ – will support Harlow for most of the tour.

Harlow is set to tour the world in support of the album, taking in festival dates across the US, the UK and Australia in the coming months.

Harlow released ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ last Friday (May 6). The album features the Billboard Number One single ‘First Class’ and ‘Dua Lipa’, a song named after the famous singer that Harlow claims to have cleared with her prior to its release. Other artists that feature on the album include the aforementioned Drake, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Lil Wayne.

In a three-star review of the album, NME described it as “packing filler between his knockout singles”.

“You’ll find a gem or two here and there, but this collection’s longevity is questionable,” it read.

In spite of his recent success – including a feature on Lil Nas X‘s own Billboard Number One single, ‘Industry Baby’ – Harlow recently found himself at the centre of a viral video in which two basketball referees had no idea who the rapper was.

Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

6 – Nashville, Municipal Auditorium

8 – Irving, The Pavilion

10 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

11 – Austin, Moody Center

13 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre

17 – San Diego, Viejas Arena

20 – Inglewood, KIA Forum

23 – Seattle, WAMU Theater

24 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

25 – Portland, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

27 – Salt Lake City, Maverik Center

28 – Denver, 1STBANK Center

30 – Minneapolis, The Armory

OCTOBER

1 – Chicago, Credit Union 1 Arena

2 – Detroit, Fox Theatre

5 – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

8 – Philadelphia, Liacouras Center

9 – Boston, MGM Music Hall

11 – Washington DC, The Anthem

14 – Miami, PFL Solar Ampitheater

15 – Tampa, Yuengling Center

16 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena