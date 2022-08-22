Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour

Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here.

The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.

Harlow’s newly announced tour dates begin in Birmingham on November 2 at the O2 Academy, before the tour visits London, Manchester and Leeds, finishing up in Nottingham at Rock City on November 8.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am BST on Thursday (August 25) – see the full list of gigs below and get your tickets here.

November

2 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

3 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

7 – Leeds, O2 Academy

8 – Nottingham, Rock City

The announcement of the tour comes shortly after Harlow and Måneskin pulled out of this weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festival due to “scheduling conflicts”.

The festivals fall on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards in the US, where Harlow will also co-host the show. Reading & Leeds said they were “saddened” by the choice, and announced Charli XCX and AJ Tracey as their replacements on the festival line-up.

Harlow released ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ earlier this year. The album features the Billboard Number One single ‘First Class’ and ‘Dua Lipa’, a song named after the famous singer that Harlow claims to have cleared with her prior to its release. Other artists that feature on the album include the aforementioned Drake, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Lil Wayne.

A North American headline tour behind the album is set to begin next month.