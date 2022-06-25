Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Chance The Rapper and more to perform at 2022 BET Awards

Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Chance The Rapper are among those set to perform at this year’s BET Awards ceremony, with the event’s full roster – sporting 27 performers and 25 presenters – being finalised yesterday (June 24).
10 of those performers will appear as part of a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will receive this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to Combs himself, the special performance will feature Mary J. Blige, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, Jodeci and more.
A total of 15 artists will perform songs on the ceremony’s mainstage, including 11-time BET Award winner Lil Wayne, five-time winner Kirk Franklin (whose performance will be a joint effort with Maverick City Music), and one-time winners Givēon and Roddy Ricch. Latto, Joey Bada$$, Babyface and Fireboy DML are also featured, with the line-up rounded out by Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai and Muni Long.
GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage, which highlights up-and-coming artists.
Meanwhile, the roster of presents includes a litany of Black icons in modern pop-culture, such as Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Ray J and Ne-Yo. Taraji P. Henson will host the show – which airs live on BET at 8pm ET tomorrow (June 26) – for the second year in a row.
The event be simulcast on eight additional stations in the US – BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land and VH1 – and internationally on BET Africa, BET France and BET Pluto (for the UK and Brazil). UK viewers will also be able to tune in on My5 and Sky On-Demand.
Doja Cat leads the nominations for the 2022 BET Awards, earning nods for six trophies. She’s tailed by Ari Lennox and Drake, who have four nominations each, while 11 artists – including performers Chlöe and Mary J. Blige – have three nominations each. The other nine to rack up a trio nods are Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Future, Kanye West, H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Lil Baby. See the full list of nominees here.
The mainstage performers at the 2022 BET Awards are:
Babyface
Chance The Rapper
Chlöe
Doechii
Ella Mai
Fireboy DML
Givēon
Jack Harlow
Joey Bada$$
Maverick City Music / Kirk Franklin
Latto
Lil Wayne
Lizzo
Muni Long
Roddy Ricch
The performers for Sean “Diddy” Combs tribute’ are:
Mary J. Blige
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Jodeci
Nas
Lil’ Kim
Busta Rhymes
The Lox
Bryson Tiller
Faith Evans
The Maverick City Choir
The performers for the BET Amplified Stage are:
GoGo Morrow
OGI
The hosts and presenters are:
Big Freedia
Bleu
Carl Anthony Payne II
Crystal Hayslett
Daniel Kaluuya
Ebony Obsidian
Eva Marcille
Idris Elba
Irv Gotti
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
KJ Smith
Luke James
Marsai Martin
Mignon
Nene Leakes
Ne-Yo
Novi Brown
Ray J
Sanaa Lathan
Serayah
Tamar Braxton
Terrence J
Tisha Campbell
Will Packer