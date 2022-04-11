Jack Harlow on Eminem’s legacy and critics: “I think that shit is still forever immortal”

Jack Harlow has discussed the legacy of his rap hero Eminem, saying Marshall Mathers’ music is “forever immortal”.

Harlow recently announced the release of his second studio album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, and shared Fergie-sampling single ‘First Class’, which went viral on TikTok ahead of its release last week.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’ is set to arrive on May 6 via Generation Now/Atlantic Records, and has already been previewed with the single ‘Nail Tech’.

In a new cover feature with Rolling Stone, Harlow spoke of some of his musical heroes, and hit out at Eminem’s critics.

“I think that shit is still forever immortal and we’re gonna get back to it,” Harlow said of Marshall Mathers’ music. “We’re a couple years away from everyone reviving that shit as a culture and being like, ‘Look at this shit.”

He added: “Everyone’s gonna pay their rightful respects again. No matter how the production ages to people, he put so much into his words that it immortalised him, even though that shit aged as ‘circus music’ to [some] people.”

Ahead of the release of ‘First Class’, Harlow joined Lil Nas X earlier this month (April 3) for a performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas.

The rappers recreated their recent collaboration ‘Industry Baby’ on the MGM Grand stage, where Lil Nas X and his backing dancers dressed in glittering marching band uniforms.

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow talked about being particular about his collaborations and admitted that he’s hesitant to accept features on pop songs.

“You won’t believe what I’ve turned down, because this pocket we’ve got right now is fragile, man,” he said. “I’ve turned down so much shit that would have been a big ol’ bag.”

One artist in particular he is looking to work with is Dolly Parton. Harlow said he’s reached out to the country legend’s team in the hope of making a potential collaboration happen. “I want to put her on some hard shit,” he said.

Elsewhere, Eminem recently broke the record for the most gold and platinum singles certified by the RIAA in the organisation’s history.

Eminem now has 166million single certifications and 61.5million album certifications after being awarded 73.5million new units. The new certifications put the Detroit rapper ahead of Drake, who previously held the record with 163.5million certifications, and Rihanna, who has 151.5million certifications.