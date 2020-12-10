Jack Harlow has explained why he chose not to remove Tory Lanez from his ‘What’s Poppin” remix.

During an interview with LA radio station Power 106, Harlow was asked why he decided to keep Lanez on the track, with reports of the Canadian rapper allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion breaking soon after its release.

“I don’t think I’m God,” he replied. “I don’t have no room to judge anybody. I wasn’t there when this and that happened, I don’t know anything. Who am I to judge?

“For me it’s music, and there’s a certain integrity you have to keep as an artist. There’s three sides to every story. I don’t think it’s my place to start judging.”

Responding to the interviewer’s reference to “cancel culture”, Harlow said: “Don’t get me started on that shit. People can’t wait to decide who they hate next. [There is] just a lot of judgement and laziness. People aren’t perfect.”

He went on to say that “people should be able to recover from their mistakes”, adding: “They can’t wait for me to slip up. And that’s just what comes with it.”

You can watch the full conversation at the nine-minute mark in the above video.

The official remix for Harlow’s ‘What’s Poppin”, also featuring Lil Wayne and DaBaby, spent 14 straight weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, peaking at Number Two.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she recorded the Tory Lanez diss track ‘Shots Fired’ the day after he allegedly shot her.

Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault with a semi-automatic handgun last month after he was charged in October in relation to the incident. He previously claimed that the “truth will come to the light”.