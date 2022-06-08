Jack Harlow says Black women have been “such a massive part of my career”

Jack Harlow has spoken about the impact that Black women have had on his career in a new interview with Teen Vogue.

The Louisville rapper appeared as one of the magazine’s three June cover stars. In the interview with Tess Garcia, he spoke about his love for hip hop, his new album and the support he has received from Black women, who he notes have been “such a massive part of my career”.

“They’ll never have to worry about not being credited by me,” Harlow said. “I mean, I look out at my shows and I see them. It’s one thing when you see the memes and you hear people talking about it, but it’s another when you travel the country and you see them all over the place. I love Black women. I’ve loved Black women my whole life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about his response to reviews for ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’, which weren’t all positive.

“I’ve been so validated by the world over the last year and just put on a pedestal and loved. To experience a taste of the opposite, I think it’s good for my growth.

“It teaches you not to put too much stock in either because the world is finicky. But I’m proud to say my confidence and my thoughts on my trajectory haven’t been shaken. A lot of it has been a big surprise to me, after I caught wind of some of it. I’ve been able to do a good job of stepping away.”

In a three-star review, NME said: “He’s always ready to deliver straight bars, a feat Jack Harlow again proves he’s great at on ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. However – and the same can be said of ‘THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY’ – the record doesn’t feature a bunch of seminal tracks, instead packing filler between his knockout singles such as ‘First Class’. You’ll find a gem or two here and there, but this collection’s longevity is questionable.”

Lil Uzi Vert defended Jack Harlow after his chart success came into question following a slew of poor reviews of ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. The record debuted at Number Three on The Billboard 200 and peaked at the same position on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Asked if Harlow’s success was down to “white privilege”, Vert replied: “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege…nah, he’s signed to Black people.”

Elsewhere, PETA has called on Jack Harlow and Drake to donate the profits from the video to their collaboration ‘Churchill Downs’ to aid racehorses. The stars recently teamed up on the track and attended the Kentucky Derby horse racing event – as seen in its accompanying music video.

The organisation said in a statement: “PETA is calling on Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for thoroughbreds discarded by the industry, which exports 7,500 of them for slaughter every year.”