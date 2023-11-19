Jack Harlow scores first UK Number One with ‘Lovin On Me’

Jack Harlow has earned his first UK Number One with his recent release ‘Lovin On Me’ – check it out below.

Harlow first teased fans about the upcoming new single in the first week of November. The Louisville rapper shared a taster of the new track on his social media platforms on November 6, posting a brief clip of himself dancing in a white-draped set with a snippet of the song appearing at the end.

The track, which samples 1995 R&B cut ‘Whatever’ by Cadillac Dale, ended last week as the most-streamed track in the UK with over 5.1 million streams.

It’s Harlow’s first UK Number One. Previously, he’s claimed three top ten songs in the UK charts including ‘Industry Baby’ with Lil Nas X which reached number three, ‘First Class‘ that reached number two and ‘3D’ with BTS’ Jung Kook reaching number five.

Check out ‘Lovin On Me’ below.

The news comes as the 25-year-old prepares to embark on a brief tour of his Kentucky hometown later this month.

Set to kick off on November 24 with a stop in Owensboro, the upcoming live shows – titled the ‘No Place Like Home’ tour – will see the rapper perform in six cities across the state. It will draw to a close on December 3 with a final show in Lexington. Find any remaining tickets here.

‘Lovin On Me’ will follow Harlow’s latest album, ‘Jackman’, which arrived in April and was the follow-up LP to the hit release ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, which was shared last year.

In August, he also shared the visual accompaniment for his track ‘Denver’ – a deep cut from ‘Jackman’.