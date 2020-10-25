Jack Harlow shares video for energetic new single ‘Tyler Herro’

Jack Harlow has shared a video for energetic new single ‘Tyler Herro’ – you can watch it below.

Produced by Boi-1da and Scott Storch, the new track follows Harlow’s breakout hit single ‘What’s Poppin”, which continues to be one of the most streamed songs of 2020.

The song’s video, which was directed by Ace Pro, sees the 22-year-old Louisville native shooting hoops with Miami Heat rookie and breakout star Tyler Herro at the home of L.A. Clippers player Lou Williams.

Elsewhere in the video, Harlow compares his crew to ’90s boyband *NSYNC and introduces his rap group The Homies: Quiiso, Shloob, Ace Pro, 2forwOyNE and Ronnie Lucciano.

You can watch the video below:

Harlow has had a busy year, releasing his ‘Sweet Action’ EP in March and appearing on tracks with G-Eazy, Saweetie, Bryson Tiller and many more. He was also nominated for awards at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The official remix for Harlow’s ‘What’s Poppin”, featuring Lil Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez spent 14 straight weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, peaking at Number Two.

Meanwhile, DaBaby has revealed that he and Justin Bieber have recorded a number of new tracks together.

On October 17, the ‘Find My Way’ hitmaker was asked by a fan on Twitter about the possibility of him working with Bieber.

“@DaBabyDaBaby When will U and Justin Bieber collaborating on a song ? U guys will make history,” the fan tweeted.

DaBaby went on to reveal that he and JB have actually already worked together, responding: “We got like 5 of em.” His tweet was accompanied by an emoji depicting a face holding a finger over its mouth insinuating to stay quiet.