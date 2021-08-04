Jack Harlow has shared a brand new track – listen to ‘SUVs (Black On Black)’, a collaboration with Pooh Shiesty, below.

The song follows Harlow’s recent collaboration with Lil Nas X on ‘Industry Baby’, which hit Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

‘SUVs (Black On Black)’ is produced by Go Grizz and Smash David, and follows Harlow’s recent performances at a number of festivals including Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami, as live music returns to the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty’s new track ‘SUVs (Black On Black)’ below:

Following the release of ‘Industry Baby’, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow responded to criticism about the video, which depicts the pair escaping a prison.

Similar to the response he received around his earlier single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, Nas spent some time defending criticism from users online.

“White corporate music execs funded a music video with Lil Nas X, where a bunch of Black men are in prison twerking. And the lone white man, Jack Harlow is sexually involved with a FEMALE guard,” one Twitter user wrote. “But all the Black men are sexually engaging with each other. This is progress?”

Nas responded, “lemme explain. lil nas = gay so he wit boy. jack harlow = straight so he wit girl. got it??”

Elsewhere, Harlow said he “followed [Nas’] lead every step of the way,” and would’ve joined him in the shower scene if asked. “If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it.”

Harlow also recently spoke about his responsibility to set an example for white fans and rappers in Black culture.

The Louisville artist, who released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ last December, told Footwear News in a new interview that he “feels blessed to have a voice in this period. Because, one, I’m not a street artist, and two, I’m not Black,” Harlow explained. “The only thing keeping me here right now is that level of authenticity, of being myself.”