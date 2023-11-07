Jack Harlow teases new single ‘Lovin On Me’, out this week

Jack Harlow has teased fans by announcing a new single, ‘Lovin On Me’ – set to arrive later this week.

The Louisville rapper shared a hint of the new track on his social media platforms last night (November 6), posting a brief clip of himself dancing in a white-draped set with a snippet of the song appearing at the end.

“I’m Vanilla Baby,” he raps in the opening line of the track before the video quickly cuts off.

In the caption, he hints to followers that the new release will be titled ‘Lovin On Me’, and adds that fans can expect to see it shared this Friday (November 10). Check out the clip below.

Lovin On Me out Friday pic.twitter.com/K74XjTgKAg — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 6, 2023

The news of new music comes as the 25-year-old prepares to embark on a brief tour of his Kentucky hometown later this month.

Set to kick off on November 24 with a stop in Owensboro, the upcoming live shows – titled the ‘No Place Like Home’ tour – will see the rapper perform in six cities across the state. It will draw to a close on December 3 with a final show in Lexington. Find any remaining tickets here.

‘Lovin On Me’ will follow Harlow’s latest album, ‘Jackman’, which arrived in April and was the follow-up LP to the hit release ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, which was shared last year.

More recently, however, the artist made a guest appearance on ‘Golden’ – the debut solo album from BTS member Jungkook. This saw him join forces with the K-pop star for the track ‘3D’.

In August, he also shared the visual accompaniment for his track ‘Denver’ – a deep cut from ‘Jackman’.