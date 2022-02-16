Jack Harlow teases new track ‘Nail Tech’, arriving this Friday

Jack Harlow has announced that his first new music since last August, ‘Nail Tech’, will be arriving this Friday (February 18).

The track’s title and apparent artwork was revealed by the Kentucky rapper on Twitter yesterday (February 15). You can see it below.

Nail Tech this Friday…2/18 pic.twitter.com/QTHS4RT1WN — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 15, 2022

Harlow released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ at the end of 2020 and despite a series of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Lil Nas X, Eminem and Ty Dolla $ign, it’s been over a year since he last shared a solo track.

Harlow followed up the announcement today by claiming: “No one in my generation can fuck with me. You will see tomorrow.”

No one in my generation can fuck with me. You will see tomorrow. — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 16, 2022

Last week, he released a minute-long clip poking fun at his lack of new music. During a mock therapy session, his therapist asks him how his work is going, saying: “I take it you haven’t picked a new single? I’m just saying this is our 28th session, it’s a little overdue. Even my daughter is asking ‘Mom, when is dropping his new song?’”

Last year, he teamed up with Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live to help explain NFTs via an Eminem parody.

Davidson returned the favour last month, making a surprise appearance onstage at Harlow’s show in Los Angeles.

The comedian joined Harlow for a brief appearance during the show, taking the mic to help Harlow deliver a version of his 2021 track ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’. The pair swapped lines on the track, which originally featured guest vocals from Pooh Shiesty.

Harlow also appeared alongside Davidson as a guest performer at Miley Cyrus’ Miley’s New Year’s Party, which aired live on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock on December 31.

The gig also included performances from Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ younger sister Noah.