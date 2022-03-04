Jack Harlow to make acting debut starring in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reboot

Jack Harlow will make his acting debut starring in an upcoming reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump by 20th Century Fox.

As Deadline reports, the rapper was offered the role after his first ever screen audition. The original film starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as street basketball hustlers who team up to go for a bigger score. Harlow will star in Harrelson’s role as Billy Hoyle.

The remake is being directed by filmmaker Calmatic based off a script by Doug Hall and Kenya Barris, who is also producing through his Khalabo Ink Society company. Hall, along with pro basketballer Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein and E. Brian Dobbins will executive produce.

It’s not Harlow’s first foray into the world of basketball, with the rapper having played as part of the recent NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last month alongside the likes of Tiffany Haddish, squaring off against Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo and more.

Last month also saw Harlow drop ‘Nail Tech’, his first new solo single since his debut album, 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’. Prior to that, the rapper featured on a string of collaborations, including a remix of Eminem’s ‘Killer’ that also featured Cordae, ‘I Won’ with Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn, Lil Nas X‘s ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’ with Pooh Shiesty.

Harlow also contributed vocals to ‘Louie Bags’, a track from Kanye West‘s latest album, ‘Donda 2’. In addition, Harlow appeared during the listening party and live performance event that launched the album in Miami last month.

Harlow will head to the UK in July as part of the line-up for Wireless Festival 2022, alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Dave and more.