Jack Harlow’s new single ‘First Class’ goes viral on TikTok ahead of release

Ahead of its full release later this week, Jack Harlow‘s new single ‘First Class’ has gone viral on TikTok.

The Kentucky rapper recently announced the release of his second studio album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’ is set to arrive on May 6 via Generation Now/Atlantic Records, and has already been previewed with the single ‘Nail Tech’.

Advertisement

‘First Class’, announced this week, will be released in full on Friday (April 8), and the track has been shared in part on TikTok ahead of its official release, and is already causing a stir.

See a selection of the videos featuring the track, which incorporates a track of Fergie’s hit ‘Glamorous’ from 2006, below.

Advertisement

Ahead of the release of ‘First Class’, Harlow joined Lil Nas X at the weekend (April 3) for a performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas.

The rappers recreated their recent collaboration ‘Industry Baby’ on the MGM Grand stage, where Lil Nas X and his backing dancers dressed in glittering marching band uniforms.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow talked about being particular about his collaborations and admitted that he’s hesitant to accept features on pop songs.

“You won’t believe what I’ve turned down, because this pocket we’ve got right now is fragile, man,” he said. “I’ve turned down so much shit that would have been a big ol’ bag.”

One artist in particular he is looking to work with is Dolly Parton. Harlow said he’s reached out to the country legend’s team in the hope of making a potential collaboration happen. “I want to put her on some hard shit,” he said.

Last month it was announced that Harlow will make his acting debut starring in an upcoming reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump by 20th Century Fox.