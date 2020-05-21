Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne “is among the Paul McCartneys and Mick Jaggers of the world”

Jack Osbourne has praised his dad Ozzy Osbourne in a new interview by acclaiming him as being “among the Paul McCartneys and Mick Jaggers of the world” in terms of his career success.

Jack was speaking about the upcoming documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which takes a look back at the life and career of the Black Sabbath frontman. The biographical film will premiere this summer on the US network A&E.

Talking about the love and respect that’s shown for Ozzy in the documentary, Jack told Collider that he sees his father as being among “a very unique, small group of entertainers”.

“It’s a very small class of people. When you look at his peers, which he wouldn’t consider his peers ‘cause he just doesn’t think that way, he really is amongst the Paul McCartneys and Mick Jaggers of the world. He would never consider himself to be in that group, but he is, and it’s a dwindling group of entertainers.

“But yet, there’s a relatability to my dad, and I’m not sure everyone can necessarily relate to some of the world’s most famous, known recording artists.”

Jack also said that he hopes that The Nine Lives… will show people that Ozzy “isn’t just a one-dimensional figure, if they ever thought that he was”.

“There are many aspects to him, and this is a good look at that. Because of the persona that people have seen my father as, it’s always, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ But I think this documentary rephrases it as, ‘What happened to him?'”

Jack added: “My dad has had a very fortunate life, but it’s been filled with a lot of turmoil, some of it self-inflicted and some completely out of his hands. [The documentary] is an interesting look at that.”

Earlier this month, Jack spoke about the prospect of a biopic about Ozzy and his wife Sharon.