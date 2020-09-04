Jack Osbourne talks working on new Ozzy Osbourne documentary

A new Ozzy Osbourne documentary arrives next week and the metal legend’s son Jack has spoken about it in a new interview.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which is set to premiere on A&E on Monday (September 7), tells the life story of Ozzy from his childhood to the present day.

It will touch upon the Black Sabbath frontman’s solo career, his infamous onstage incidents, his drug and alcohol addiction, his tumultuous relationship with wife Sharon, the launch of Ozzfest, and more.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne also looks at some of the more controversial moments of Ozzy’s career, including the time he was arrested on attempted murder charges for strangling his wife Sharon while he was on a drug and alcohol binge in 1989.

Jack, who is an executive producer on the documentary, talked about having to revisit some of the more difficult moments as both a member of the family and as a producer.

“When you look at it from a producer standpoint, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, it’s great we got this on camera’,” Jack told Consequence Of Sound. “But then you go, ‘Oh, but wait, that’s my parents, that’s my mom and my dad talking about this horrible thing.'”

He continued: “I had a tendency to try and remove myself from it and just focus on the content with which we were working with… When you look at it from a more human side, that’s messed up that it happened.”

You can watch the interview in full below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Jack discussed Ozzfest and its impact on the metal world.

“I always look at Ozzfest as [Sharon’s] crowning achievement,” he said. “She helped seed and grow dozens of very successful bands that are still successful today. Ozzfest was that kind of launchpad.”

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne again stated that he will never retire from music.

Asked about whether he will ever retire from music in a new interview with The Mirror, Osbourne said: “You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I’ll fucking do an encore. I’m the Prince Of Darkness.”

He added: “When you feel that audience jumping, it’s a better feeling than orgasm. It is the best love affair of my life. The party is on, man. I feel honoured people still want to see me.”