Jack Peñate releases sprawling single ‘Murder’ and announces long-awaited new album, ‘After You’

His first LP in 10 years

Jack Peñate has released another new single in the form of ‘Murder’ – you can watch its official video below.

The English singer-songwriter made his return over the summer with the track ‘Prayer‘, and has today (October 15) confirmed that his long-awaited new album ‘After You’ will arrive November 29 via XL Recordings.

Offering a second glimpse of the LP, ‘Murder’ – produced by Peñate alongside Inflo, Paul Epworth and Alex Epton – premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show earlier this evening (October 15).

Opening with a minimal beat and synth bassline, the sprawling cut sees Peñate adopt an electronic-heavy sound across its six and a half minutes.

“[‘Murder’] felt like the concise song that said the thing I’d always wanted to from the beginning,” the singer explained to Mac, adding that it deals with “the loss of innoncence and the birth of redemption.”

‘Murder’ arrived with a vibrant official video from director Eddie Peake, which sees Peñate bust moves as he treks around cliff faces and caves.

Following on from 2009’s ‘Everything Is New’, ‘After You’ will mark Peñate’s first full-length record in a decade. The singer shared a 20-minute mixtape called ‘A Thousand Faces’ early last year.

You can pre-order and pre-save the new record here.

Speaking of his comeback track ‘Prayer’, Peñate previously explained that the song “was made for and with my family and friends”. “It’s a piece about the unifying nature of loss and the thread of hope that survives throughout,” he added.