Jack Peñate returns with ‘Prayer’, his first official release in a decade

10 years on, new music is finally here

Jack Peñate has returned with his first official release in a decade.

It comes after the singer shared a new 20-minute mixtape called ‘A Thousand Faces’ early last year.

After falling silent over the last 18 months, Peñate has now shared a new single proper via XL Recordings. ‘Prayer’, which comes with its own video, follows the singer’s 2009 LP ‘Everything Is New’.

Watch the ‘Prayer’ video below. The track was premiered tonight (August 29) on Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record.

The video is directed by British visual artist Eddie Peake, and was shot in one take on an iPhone on location at the Royal Academy of Arts.

The track, meanwhile features choral backing vocals and snappy electronic percussion, marking a further departure from his previous material.

Speaking of the comeback track, Peñate says: “Prayer was made for and with my family and friends. It’s a piece about the unifying nature of loss and the thread of hope that survives throughout.”

Prior to last year’s mixtape, Peñate last released music in the form of 2012 track ‘No One Lied’.

Since then, he was announced as a contributor to David Byrne‘s ‘American Utopia’ LP.