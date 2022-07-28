Jack Saunders named as new host of BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart Show

Jack Saunders has been named the new host of BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart Show.

The presenter will take over from Scott Mills, who announced his departure from Radio 1 earlier this month.

Speaking about his new role, Saunders said: “I can’t believe my name gets added next to the endless list of legends who have presented The Official Chart and to take over from an amazing broadcaster such as Scott Mills is amazing. I can’t wait to get started and put my own imprint on it.”

Advertisement

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of BBC Radio 1 said: “Jack is a fantastic presenter who has proved hugely popular with our listeners. I know fans of The Official Chart will love his infectious energy and passion for music that he’ll undoubtedly bring to the show.”

Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts Company added: “What fantastic news it is that Jack Saunders is to become the latest host of BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart Show.

“Jack is a perfect choice as the new host of radio’s most vibrant chart show – he is a rising star of British radio, whose progress at Radio 1 has been meteoric, and who also proved to be among the stars of the BBC’s Glastonbury TV coverage this year.

“While Scott will be an incredibly hard act to follow, Jack has talent to burn and is sure to bring a fresh and an exciting new approach to The Official Chart Show.”

Jack’s first Official Chart Show will air on September 9 on BBC Radio 1 from 4pm.