Jack White announces details of tiny London in-store gigs

Jack White has announced details of more tiny shows in London for this month – see all the details and get tickets below.

Last month, following a secret Glastonbury set, White announced that on July 22 – the day he releases new album ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ – he would play a tiny show at Union Chapel.

With that gig now sold out, White has detailed another show in the capital earlier that day. At midday, he will play in store at Rough Trade East followed by a signing session. Fans who pre-order ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ via Rough Trade here will also be given a ticket for the performance and signing while stocks last.

The following day (July 23), he will then head to the new London branch of his own Third Man Records to play three separate sets in the shop’s Blue Basement at 3pm, 3.30pm and 4pm.

Fans can pre-order ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ here by midnight UK time on Tuesday (July 19) to be entered into a ballot to win tickets for the gigs.

Find full details on the gigs below.

White released his latest solo album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ back in April, and is currently taking his Supply Chain Issues Tour around Europe.

In a five-star review of his secret Glastonbury set, NME wrote: “Someone, somewhere is always singing ‘Seven Nation Army’ anyway, so experiencing the universal celebratory bellowing to that riff won’t ever be less than a unifying delight. It takes a great to write a riff as a chorus, and we’ll be screaming all night now.

“‘Thank you very much Glastonbury,’ he ends before the band take a bow, ‘you’ve been incredible and I’ve been Jack White’ – ending another one of those most special of Glasto happenings: the ‘I was there moment’.”