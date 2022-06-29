Jack White announces intimate London Union Chapel show for next month

Jack White has announced details of an intimate London show next month – he’ll play Union Chapel in July, and you can find out all you need to know below.

The announcement of the gig comes hot on the heels of a secret Glastonbury set White played at the weekend and two London shows at Hammersmith Apollo this week.

White released his latest solo album ‘Fear Of The Dawn‘ back in April, with another called ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ set to follow on July 22. On the day of the new album’s release, he’ll play the cosy Union Chapel venue.

The show comes at the end of the European leg of his ‘Supply Chain Issues Tour’, which runs until July 20 on the mainland, ending in Paris.

Tickets for the London gig go on sale from 10am BST on Friday (July 1) – find details below and pick up tickets here.

At last weekend’s Glastonbury Festival, White played a secret set on the Park Stage on Sunday evening, bringing White Stripes hits and tracks from his solo catalogue.

In a five-star review of the set, NME wrote: “Someone, somewhere is always singing ‘Seven Nation Army’ anyway, so experiencing the universal celebratory bellowing to that riff won’t ever be less than a unifying delight. It takes a great to write a riff as a chorus, and we’ll be screaming all night now.

“‘Thank you very much Glastonbury,’ he ends before the band take a bow, ‘you’ve been incredible and I’ve been Jack White’ – ending another one of those most special of Glasto happenings: the ‘I was there moment’.”