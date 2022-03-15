Jack White announces support acts for his UK and European tour

Jack White has announced the acts who will appear as support on his upcoming world tour – buy your tickets here.

The former White Stripes frontman announced two new albums – ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ (out April 8) and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ (July 22) – back in November, previewing the releases with singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’.

In support of the releases, White will perform an extensive run of headline shows, dubbed ‘The Supply Chain Issue Tour’. He’ll begin with a string of North American dates next month, with stop-offs scheduled for Detroit, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other cities throughout the month and into May/June.

White will then touch down in the UK for a two-night billing at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London (June 27/28).

Following his appearances in the capital, White is due to hit the road in Europe throughout July before returning for an additional stint in the US. He’ll also perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 10.

Today (March 15), White has unveiled the names of the acts who will appear as special guests throughout the tour.

For his UK and European dates, he will be joined by Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, SONS, Doctor Victor, Ko Ko Mo, Larkin Poe, Equal Idiots, and Mdou Moctar.

For the North American leg, support includes The Kills, Ezra Furman, Be Your Own Pet, Natalie Bergman and many more. You can see the full list and dates below.

You can see the full list of dates for White’s ‘Supply Chain Issue Tour’ here. You can get tickets for the UK and European shows here; tickets for the US shows are available here.

The singer’s first London show is on the Monday after Glastonbury 2022, which is due to take place between June 22-26. As it stands, White is free to make a return to Worthy Farm on either the Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the festival. He last performed at Glasto in 2014.

Meanwhile, White recently shared a video and wrote an open letter to major record labels, urging them to build their own vinyl pressing plants.

The White Stripes frontman owns the Nashville-based Third Man Records, who have their own pressing plant and opened a new London store last year.

His letter comes after the vinyl industry experienced huge delays due to COVID, meaning many smaller artists have been forced to delay album releases due to wait times at pressing plants.