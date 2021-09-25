Jack White arrives in London to open new Third Man Records Store

Jack White has arrived in London for the grand opening of his new Third Man Records Store.

The shop is the record label’s third physical outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.

The London store has been personally designed by White with the aim of “creating a physical space to help keep record sales and live performances alive after such a tough period for everyone”.

Located on 1 Marshall Street in Soho, London (W1F 9BA), the new store officially opened to the public earlier this afternoon (September 25), with hundreds of people queuing around the block to get in.

White, donning blue hair, was on hand to oversee proceedings – which are still going on – and there are rumours he will be performing on a neighbouring rooftop shortly.

See some of the pics of White in London and the opening of the Third Man Records Store below:

In celebration of the store’s opening, Third Man Records have released a host of new or previously unreleased records by the likes of Paul Weller, David Ruffin, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Cornershop, Gina Birch of The Raincoats and the ‘lost’ Manchester group The Magic Roundabout.

London’s Third Man Records Store triples up as a two-level retail space, an intimate live music venue named “The Blue Basement” and Third Man Records’ European HQ.

The store feature a Third Man Records token-operated lucky dip book machine, the ‘Literarium’, which was designed by the Toronto-based artist Craig Small. A Third Man Records token-operated recording booth is also in operation, where artists and the public can record their own music straight to vinyl.

In July, Jack White launched Jack White Arts & Design to showcase his non-musical creative work.