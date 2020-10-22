Jack White buys £3,000 guitar for busker after his instrument was smashed up on street

Jack White has bought a £3,600 guitar for a busker in Edinburgh after his own instrument was smashed up by a woman on the street.

The singer’s management contacted busker Matt Grant after hearing about the incident, which occurred on Edinburgh’s Princes Street on Tuesday (October 20).

The musician was busking in the Scottish capital when a 45-year-old woman began shouting in his face, before smashing his £300 acoustic guitar on the ground.

A GoFundMe page set up by Grant to buy a replacement guitar went on to raise a staggering £4,000 before White stepped in with the generous gesture.

White is said to have spotted Grant’s fundraising page and “felt bad” about the incident.

Recalling the moment he found out about White’s generosity, Grant said he had gone to Edinburgh’s Guitar Guitar to purchase a replacement instrument.

“It’s just amazing. I was in the guitar shop and the manager had been trying to get hold of me all day on the Go Fund Me page, but I had closed it as I already had more than enough donations in,” he told MailOnline.

“He said: ‘Jack saw what happened bud, and he wants to get you a guitar.’ I said I already had one now because I had been in and bought my new acoustic one and he said: ‘Keep that one and get another one. Jack really wants to help”.

He added: “I was like a kid in a sweetie shop, going around trying out all the guitars until I picked the one I wanted.”

Grant eventually picked a Fender Stratocaster, and said he plans to email White to say thank you after discovering that White does not have a phone.

Sharing a photo of his new guitar on Instagram, he wrote: “Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity.

“Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I’d love to thank you personally one day, you’re a legend.”

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the original incident.