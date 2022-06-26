Jack White confirmed for secret set at Glastonbury 2022

Jack White has been confirmed for a secret set at Glastonbury 2022 today (Sunday June 26).

The likes of Arcade Fire and Green Day were among the rumours for the much anticipated ‘TBC’ slot on The Park Stage at 6pm today, but now White has been announced for the performance in today’s edition of the Glastonbury Free Press – a newspaper handed out on site.

“Exciting opportunity in the field of audience science,” the notice read. “Musician Jack White is seeking 10,000 lively and loud individuals to participate in a top secret experiment of musical concertry. Qualified applicants must apply in person on 26 June at 6pm at The Park Stage.”

White released new solo album ‘Fear Of The Dawn‘ back in April, with ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ set to follow on July 22.

News of The White Stripes and Raconteurs legends’ appearance comes after George Ezra was confirmed for a long-rumoured secret set on the John Peel Stage at 2pm.

Another act to perform surprise secret sets across the weekend was IDLES, who played their debut album ‘Brutalism’ in full on the BBC Introducing Stage yesterday.

After Billie Eilish headlined day one of Glastonbury alongside Foals topping the bill on the Other Stage, last night saw a spectacular Pyramid Stage closing set from Paul McCartney – where he was joined on stage by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen. Megan Thee Stallion meanwhile, headlined The Other Stage last night.

Check back here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.