Jack White extends ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour of the Americas

Jack White has added 19 new dates to his ‘Supply Chain Issues’ world tour, taking in both North and South America.

The new dates, announced today (June 21), will include a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances. The tour comes in support of White’s two studio albums for 2022: ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ from April, and the forthcoming ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, which is set for release next month.

Cat Power will open for White on four of the new dates, while Californian band The Paranoyds will support at an additional three. A full list of the new dates can be seen below.

White will play two shows at London’s Apollo next week, performing on Monday June 27 and Tuesday 28. Island Of Love – who are the first London signing to White’s Third Man Records – will open the first show, while Yard Act will open the second. From there, White will begin a four-week tour of Europe, before performing at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival in late July.

The ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour began earlier this year, and has included a variety of support acts – among them Be Your Own Pet, who reunited at White’s request for the first time in 14 years. Others have included The Kills – featuring White’s Dead Weather bandmate Allison Mosshart – as well as Geese, Starcrawler and Men I Trust.

The tour began on April 8, the same day that White released ‘Fear Of The Dawn’. In a three-star review, NME said that the album “sets out on the road to rock redemption”.

“Maybe… the idea here [is] to gently illuminate the sonic possibilities in his music, rather than let the songs radiate on their own merits,” it read.

Jack White’s new ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 20 – Flint, The Whiting (with Zelooperz)

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 15 – Louisville, Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Friday 16 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit (with The Paranoyds)

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 – Atlanta, Music Midtown Festival

Monday 19 – St. Augustine, St. Augustine Ampitheatre (with Cat Power)

Tuesday 20 – Miami, James L. Knight Center (with Cat Power)

Wednesday 21 – Orlando, Hard Rock Live (with Cat Power)

Friday 23 – New Orleans, The Fillmore (with The Paranoyds)

Sunday 25 – Shreveport, Municipal Auditorium (with The Paranoyds)

Tuesday 27 – Oklahoma City, The Criterions (with Ichi-Bons)

Friday 30 – Tuscon, Music Hall (with Ichi-Bons)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Dana Point, Ohana Festival

Friday 7 and Saturday 8 – Guadalajara, Tecate Coordenada Festival

Sunday 9 – Mexico City, Pepsi Center (with Cat Power)

Wednesday 12 – São Paulo, Popload Festival

Friday 14 – Buenos Aires, Primavera Sound

Sunday 16 – Santiago, Primavera Sound