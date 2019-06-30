Jack White issues statement clarifying recent comments where he joked about using heroin

The Raconteurs frontman called out various media outlets for never letting "the facts get in the way of good clickbait.”

Jack White has issued a statement clarifying recent comments he made during an interview where he joked that he used heroin.

Busy promoting the new Raconteurs album, ‘Help Us Stranger’, White sarcastically joked in an interview with The Irish Times that a heroin habit had contributed to the long gap between the band’s studio albums (it’s been 11 years since they released their last album, ‘Consolers of the Lonely’).

“Well, when Brendan [Benson] gave up alcohol, I started doing heroin, so that delayed things,” White said in jest. “It’s funny, I’m a big believer that things happen that are supposed to happen—not in any sort of religious or mystical way, but in a ‘human nature’ kind of way.”

While it was made very clear in the interview that White’s remarks were of the satirical nature, not everyone understood it was meant to be a joke as a number of news outlets have since reported about it as if he was being serious.

Now, the former White Stripes man has responded by posting a statement to social media.

“I’ve never done heroin or any other illegal drug in my life and anyone close to me could confirm this,” White wrote. “If you’d actually read the article in full, you could see that I was joking. I suppose SPIN never lets the facts get in the way of good clickbait.”

He continued: “I don’t hate people who own cell phones, or never allow one near me, or hate ALL technology etc. Stop painting with such a wide brush. Just because I don’t own a cell phone in an attempt to lead a healthy life doesn’t mean I hate all technology. Though you’d love me to be the luddite that provides you with cyber laughs ’til the electric cows come home, I hate to break the myth by stating that I listen to digital music, I drive an electric car, and I typed this boring response on my computer.”

White ended his note by adding: “I encourage people to lead their own healthly lives and find ways to engage in things that inspire one another rather than bring them down. If you love music and the arts, I think your organizations should start to earn to do the same thing, or at least pretend you love music rather than looking to please your advertisers with clicks.”

See the full statement below:

This isn’t the first time White has addressed the media over quotes being misunderstood or taken out of context. Back in 2015, he made a similar statement after things he said in a fan forum were “ballooned up in the press in a way that is suggesting Jack is going to retire, Jack will never play festivals, Jack won’t speak to Meg, etc.”

Meanwhile, Jack White has received an honorary doctorate for his contributions to the arts from Detroit’s Wayne State University.

The White Stripes, Raconteurs and Dead Weather musician attended the university in the mid-90s, but soon dropped out to pursue his music career.