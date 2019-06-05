Jack White and Jack Black share photo of themselves finally meeting

It's been a long time coming

Jack White and Jack Black have finally crossed paths and shared an image of themselves together – check it out below.

The Raconteurs bumped into Black’s band Tenacious D at Heathrow Airport earlier this week, with both groups having recently played London shows. White and co. played Victoria Park’s All Points East festival late last month, while Black and Kyle Gass performed at the capital’s Wembley Arena.

Posting on Instagram, The Raconteurs shared snaps of White in conversation with Gass, along with the caption: “Nothing like running into Tenacious at Heathrow!” However, fans were quick to point out they’d missed a trick, with one commenting: “Give us the Jacks crossover we needed!!!”

The ‘Tribute’ group have now shared a photo of both Jacks together at last, in which White is seen holding up a Tenacious D tee. “We hired a new merch guy,” they captioned the post.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

As Consequence of Sound notes, it’s the first time the two rockers have met in person. “FINALLY,” one fan commented on the pic, while others inevitably called for a collaboration.

Meanwhile, The Raconteurs are gearing up to release their comeback album ‘Help Us Stranger‘. The long-awaited LP is set to arrive on June 21 via White’s Third Man Records label. Last month, they shared its title track which followed ‘Sunday Driver’ and ‘Now That You’re Gone’.

The upcoming album has been described as a blend of “prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville soul”, and saw White and Benson pen all of the songs together except for the Donovan cover ‘Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)’.