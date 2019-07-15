Jack White praises Twenty One Pilots and Greta Van Fleet, and calls ‘Old Town Road’ “beautiful”

The Raconteurs frontman and Third Man boss compared Lil Nas X's hit with one of his own

Jack White has praised Twenty One Pilots and Greta Van Fleet, and called ‘Old Town Road’ “beautiful”.

The Raconteurs frontman was asked in a new interview what new music gives him hope. After referencing new albums from The Hives and The Black Keys, he said: “It’s also great that people still appreciate a band that writes songs like Vampire Weekend and Twenty One Pilots. It’s just really great songwriting.”

After the Rolling Stone interviewer called it “interesting” that White had chosen to name Twenty One Pilots, he replied: “I love what they’re doing. First time I saw them was on Saturday Night Live. And I thought ‘Oh, that’s really great. Another really cool two-piece band that can do something really powerful.’

“I liked what they were doing, playing piano and bass, that guy, the lead singer. And it was strong. And then you’ve got Royal Blood, another really good two-piece band that’s just badass.”

White was later asked for his opinion on Greta Van Fleet, with it being noted that they have faced similar criticisms of copying blues and rock music, as The White Stripes once were. “It’s exciting to see young people play rock and roll, no doubt about it,” White said. “That guy has a very cool voice. The more he makes it his own, the better. People used to say, when I first came out, ‘He sounds like Robert Plant.’ If you keep pushing forward, that shit goes away.”

The Third Man Records boss also discussed Lil Nas X’s hit song, ‘Old Town Road’, which is now the longest-running Number One hip-hop song in the US of all-time. “It’s beautiful,” he said. “The song is only a minute and 47 seconds long or something — that’s how long ‘Fell in Love With a Girl’ was. People said, ‘They’re not going to play that on radio.’ But it worked, and it’s great that it’s happening again.”

