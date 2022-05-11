Jack White praises “very cool” Olivia Rodrigo for “introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records”

Jack White has praised Olivia Rodrigo for “introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records” after meeting the singer for the first time.

In an Instagram post, White – who owns the Third Man label and pressing plants – shared photos of himself and Rodrigo, as well as a video of them embracing.

“I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named Olivia Rodrigo,” he wrote.

“She’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect.”

Rodrigo is currently midway through her US tour for her debut album ‘Sour’, which runs for the next two weeks.

During the tour Rodrigo has shared covers of pop-rock classics, including takes on ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne and ‘Seether’ by Veruca Salt. Lavigne herself even joined Rodrigo on-stage for the ‘Complicated’ cover in Toronto, while in Vancouver Rodrigo linked up with Conan Gray to cover ‘The One That Got Away’ by Katy Perry.

Most recently, Rodrigo performed a version of No Doubt‘s 1995 hit ‘Just A Girl’.

Next month, the ‘Sour’ tour will move to Europe and the UK, with 15 dates supported by Baby Queen on the cards.

In a recent interview, Rodrigo discussed why the gigs aren’t in bigger venues, saying she doesn’t think she “should skip any steps” regarding her ascent to stardom.

See the full list of upcoming dates below.

May

13 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater!

14 – Irving, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory!

17 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre!

18 – San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park!

20 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea!

21 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl!

24 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

25 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

June

11 – Hamburg, Stadtpark^

13 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall^

15 – Zurich, Halle 622^

16 – Milan, Fabrique^

18 – Cologne, Palladium^

19 – Brussels, Forest National^

21 – Paris, Zénith^

22 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live^

29 – Cork, Live At The Marquee^

30 – Dublin, Fairview Park^

July

02 – Glasgow, O2 Academy^

03 – Manchester, O2 Apollo^

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

* with Gracie Abrams

! with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen

Elsewhere, Jack White – who released new album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and got married on-stage recently – has encouraged major labels to build their own vinyl pressing plants in a passionate video message.