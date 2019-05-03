Jack White receives honorary doctorate for contributions to the arts

From the same university he dropped out of in the 1990s

Jack White has received an honorary doctorate for his contributions to the arts from Detroit’s Wayne State University.

The White Stripes, Raconteurs and Dead Weather musician attended the university in the mid-90s, but soon dropped out to pursue his music career.

You can see footage of the ceremony below, which sees White honoured in his home town, where he’s become known for his philanthropy as much as his music. The University says that the degree is also for his ‘dedication to Detroit’.

2019 is proving busy for White, who is resurrecting The Raconteurs for live shows and the band’s third studio album, ‘Help Us Stranger’, which is due to arrive on June 21.

Earlier this month, White duetted with Margo Price during a tribute performance celebrating the birthday of longstanding country icon Loretta Lynn.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Raconteurs made their live comeback last month at the 10th anniversary party for White’s label Third Man Records in Nashville.

They announced last year that plans were underway for a new record after the four-piece returned to action by releasing two new songs, ‘Sunday Driver’ and ‘Now That You’re Gone’.

They’ll be crossing the Atlantic this year, having announced a full string of European appearances for the summer. It comes after they previously announcing a support slot alongside The Strokes at London’s All Points East at the end of this month.