Jack White to release 2014 Detroit Masonic Temple show on vinyl

Jack White is set to release a new live album recorded at Detroit’s Masonic Temple back in 2014.

The show, which took place on July 30, 2014, saw the Detroit native run through 38 songs over the course of three-and-a-half hours which included covers of Beck’s ‘Devil’s Haircut’, Led Zeppelin‘s ‘The Lemon Song’ and Hank Williams’ ‘Ramblin Man’.

Released via White’s own Third Man Records, ‘Jack White: Live At The Masonic Temple’ will be available on four 180-gram coloured vinyl LPs, with a slipcase cover with custom printed photo inner sleeves and will include shots from the night by official tour photographer David Swanson.

In addition, the album will include a 7″ single of White’s October 2020 performance on Saturday Night Live, where he filled in for Morgan Wallen and paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

You can pre-order the limited release here, but you only have until January 31 to do so.

INTRODUCING VAULT PACKAGE #47: JACK WHITE LIVE AT THE MASONIC TEMPLE https://t.co/Ko2lasTmBd pic.twitter.com/Fj03f4HE6b — The Vault (@TMRVault) January 11, 2021

‘Jack White: Live At The Masonic Temple’ tracklisting:

01. ‘Fell in Love with a Girl’

02. ‘Astro’

03. ‘The Big Three Killed My Baby’

04. ‘High Ball Stepper’

05. ‘Lazaretto’

06. ‘Missing Pieces’

07. ‘Just One Drink’

08. ‘Hotel Yorba’

09. ‘You Know That I Know’

10. ‘Love Interruption’

11. ‘Weep Themselves to Sleep’

12. ‘I Cut Like a Buffalo’

13. ‘Cannon’

14. ‘Hoodoo Man’ (Junior Wells cover)

15. ‘Icky Thump’

16. ‘Screwdriver’

17. ‘Ramblin’ Man’ (Hank Williams cover)

18. ‘Apple Blossom’

19. ‘Three Women’

20. ‘The Same Boy You’ve Always Known’

21. ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’

22. ‘Sugar Never Tasted So Good’

23. ‘Entitlement’

24. ‘Alone in My Home’

25. ‘Steady, As She Goes’

26. ‘Ball and Biscuit’

27. ‘The Lemon Song’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

28. ‘The Hardest Button to Button’

29. ‘Sixteen Saltines’

30. ‘Devils Haircut’ (Beck cover)

31. ‘Hypocritical Kiss’

32. ‘That Black Bat Licorice’

33. ‘Would You Fight For My Love?’

34. ‘Blue Blood Blues’

35. ‘You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)’

36. ‘My Doorbell’

37. ‘I Fought Piranhas’

38. ‘Seven Nation Army’

‘Saturday Night Live’ 7″ single:

‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ / ‘Ball and Biscuit’

‘Jesus is Coming Soon’ (Blind Willie Johnson) / ‘Lazaretto’

You can listen to White’s performance of ‘Missing Pieces’ from the show below:

Last month, The White Stripes released a recording of a live show they played in 1999 to benefit the voter participation advocacy group Fair Fight Action.

Recorded during the duo’s show at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia on September 27, 1999, the 11-track live record was released by Jack White’s Third Man Records label.

All proceeds from ‘Live At The 40 Watt (Benefitting Fair Fight)’ went to Fair Fight Action, the Stacey Abrams-founded voter participation advocacy group, and their work to protect the rights of eligible voters in the recent Georgia runoff elections.

Meanwhile, Jack White bought a £3,600 guitar for a busker in Edinburgh back in October after his own instrument was smashed up by a woman on the street.