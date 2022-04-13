Jack White set to release soundboard recordings from his 2022 tour

Shows from Jack White‘s current world tour are being made available to listen to as soundboard recordings.

Coinciding with the release of his fourth solo album, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, the tour kicked off in Detroit on April 8 at the Masonic Temple Theatre, where the former White Stripe frontman proposed to and married his partner, singer-songwriter Olivia Jean.

Earlier that day, White performed the US national anthem to open the Detroit Tigers’ baseball game against the Chicago White Sox.

Advertisement

Now, shows from the ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour has been made available to download or stream via live concert streaming platform Nugs.net, which is available to access for a subscription of $12.99 per month (£9.99).

Fans with a subscription can access shows from White’s current run, with more to be added over the course of the tour, along with shows from previous tours.

White’s tour runs to the end of August, including appearances in the UK on June 27 and 28 in London and throughout Europe across July. Support acts for the UK and European run include the likes of Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, SONS, Doctor Victor, Ko Ko Mo, Larkin Poe, Equal Idiots and Mdou Moctar.

White announced he would release two albums this year back in November. Following ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ – which featured the singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’ – a second album, the acoustic-based ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, will arrive on July 22.