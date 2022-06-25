Jack White slams Donald Trump for “all the abortions you secretly paid for”

Jack White has shared his thoughts on yesterday’s repeal of Roe v. Wade, blasting former President Donald Trump in the process.

White’s scathing statement, shared on Instagram yesterday (June 24), saw him hit out at the US government, democrats and more. “Life isn’t black and white, but it is in a two party system,” he wrote.

Explaining further, White continued: “That concept allows the chance for one of the parties to promote a professional wrestler of a ‘politician’ with absolutely no experience in govt., who only cares about his own ego”.

Advertisement

He also hit out at Trump for using Christianity to “propel his career at the expense of those Christians” and patriotism “as a dog whistle for racism and fear”, while adding that Trump’s behaviour has largely gone “unchecked” because “the OTHER party doesn’t have enough of a majority to keep this person from slowly destroying any progress we’ve made in this country”.

Read Jack White’s full statement below.

Touching on the US Supreme Court’s judges, White wrote that they are “completely disinterested and unaffected” and have “just taken the country back to the 1970s to start all over again fighting for women’s rights”.

White proceeded to call Trump an “egomaniac” who has “made our govt. an embarrassment to the entire world”. He also notably hit out at those who object to gun control in the US, following the country’s recent string of mass shootings: “You and your AR-15’s are one step closer to heaven!”

To close his statement, White wrote: “Well Trump, you took the country backwards 50 years. I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors”.

Advertisement

Jack White is the latest artist to speak out against the Roe v. Wade overturn, following comments from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Garbage, Questlove and more.

Lizzo and Rage Against The Machine have also announced donations to Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights organisations, respectively.

Several artists also used their Glastonbury Festival sets to speak out against the situation. This includes Billie Eilish – who said during her set, “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US” – and IDLES’ Joe Talbot, who dedicated ‘Mother’ to “every mother and every woman and her right to choose whether she is a mother or not”.