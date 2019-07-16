Jack White teases collaboration with “incredible mentor” Bob Dylan

The pair have been good friends for years

Jack White has teased a potential collaboration with his “incredible mentor” Bob Dylan.

The Raconteurs frontman spoke with Rolling Stone recently, discussing the legendary artist’s plans to open his own venue and distillery in White’s home of Nashville.

Questioned as to whether Dylan has ever offered the ‘Seven Nation Army’ singer any musical advice, White responded: “All the time. He’s been an incredible mentor to me, and a good friend, too.

“I’m lucky to even have one conversation with him. Everything else has been icing on the cake.”

White was then pressed on a possible team-up between the pair, or whether they’d penned a track together. “I cannot tell you that. I wish I could tell you, but I cannot,” the musician teased.

Describing his longstanding friend, White said of Dylan: “He’s very complicated. A lot of people who go through fame, even a small taste of it, are going through experiences that probably no human being should ever go through.

“I’ve walked into a room and felt like I’m intimidating people. You don’t know what you’re supposed to do. I think people like Dylan end up trying to avoid that stuff.”

In the same interview, White was asked what new music gives him hope. In response, he hailed the latest records from The Hives and The Black Keys.

“It’s also great that people still appreciate a band that writes songs like Vampire Weekend and Twenty One Pilots, he added. “It’s just really great songwriting.”

Meanwhile, White’s pal Bob Dylan took to the stage at BST in Hyde Park on Friday – performing alongside co-headliner Neil Young.

Reviewing the show, NME said: “…Bob Dylan does not do what you want him to do. He never has. That is why Bob Dylan is Bob Dylan and why Bob Dylan is a genius.”