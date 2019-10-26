Jack White to perform at Bernie Sanders rally at his old high school
Jack White is set to perform at a Bernie Sanders rally at the singer’s hometown of Detroit this weekend.
The rally will take place at White’s old high school Cass Technical tomorrow (October 27), where the singer will “perform a few songs”.
The event is free and open to the public, and takes place at 5pm ET.
The White Stripes frontman has been vocal in his criticism of President Donald Trump since his election win in 2016.
Last year, he dedicated ‘Icky Thump’ to the President, renaming it ‘Icky Trump’ and changing the track’s lyric Well, you can’t be a pimp/ And a prostitute too” to “You can’t be a president and a prostitute, too, Trump!”
Bernie Sanders recently teamed up with Cardi B for a new campaign video ahead of his run for President in 2020.
It followed Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike explaining why hip hop loves Sanders. Philadelphia punks Sheer Mag also expressed their delight at Sanders using their song ‘Expect The Bayonet’ at a recent rally.