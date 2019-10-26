Jack White to perform at Bernie Sanders rally at his old high school

The performance will take place tomorrow (October 27) in White's hometown of Detroit

Jack White is set to perform at a Bernie Sanders rally at the singer’s hometown of Detroit this weekend.

The rally will take place at White’s old high school Cass Technical tomorrow (October 27), where the singer will “perform a few songs”.

The event is free and open to the public, and takes place at 5pm ET.

The White Stripes frontman has been vocal in his criticism of President Donald Trump since his election win in 2016.

Last year, he dedicated ‘Icky Thump’ to the President, renaming it ‘Icky Trump’ and changing the track’s lyric Well, you can’t be a pimp/ And a prostitute too” to “You can’t be a president and a prostitute, too, Trump!”

The band also attacked Trump’s campaign for using their song ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a promotional video.

Speaking in a statement issued through Third Man Records, the band said: “Regarding the use of ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a Donald Trump campaign video, The White Stripes would like to unequivocally state that they have nothing whatsoever to do with this video. They are disgusted by this association, and by the illegal use of their song.”