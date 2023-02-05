Jack White to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ later this month

It’s been confirmed that after a two-week break, Saturday Night Live will return later this month with musical guest Jack White.

White will perform on Saturday Night Live on February 25, while Woody Harrelson will provide hosting duties.

This will be White’s fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live. He appeared as part of The White Stripes in 2002, performing ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’. He’s also taken to the stage three times as a solo artist, performing ‘Love Interruption’ and ‘Sixteen Saltines’ in 2012 before returning in 2018 to play ‘Over And Over and Over’ alongside ‘Connected By Love’.

In 2020, White stepped in last minute to give ‘Lazaretto’ an airing, alongside a medley that featured The White Stripes’ ‘Ball And Biscuit’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’.

So far this year, Saturday Night Live has featured performances from Coldplay, Sam Smith and Lil Baby.

Smith performed their ‘Gloria’ title track and was joined by Kim Petras for a run-through of their viral smash ‘Unholy’ while Lil Baby performed two tracks from ‘It’s Only Me’, ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’.

Last night (February 4) Coldplay took to Saturday Night Live to perform ‘Human Heart’, ‘The Astronaut’ and ‘Fix You’ with a choir.

Meanwhile, Jack White is reportedly set to appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

White’s previous acting roles include playing Elvis Presley in in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, alongside a role in Anthony Minghella’s 2003 period war film Cold Mountain.