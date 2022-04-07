Jack White to perform US national anthem at Detroit Tigers game

Jack White is set to perform the US national anthem in his hometown for the Detroit Tigers on their opening game of the baseball season.

The former White Stripes frontman will play an instrumental version before the Tigers’ match against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park tomorrow (April 8), the club announced.

His performance of the national anthem will be White’s first at a Tigers game.

It comes after White previously threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Tigers match against the White Sox back in 2014.

You already know Jack White wouldn't miss Detroit's biggest party! He'll be performing the National Anthem on #OpeningDay. pic.twitter.com/Et5t3C3Ban — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2022

Back then, he stepped out in front of fans prior to the game, throwing the ball straight to his opposite number, who was dressed as Santa Claus.

White also brought the Third Man Rolling Record Store to the Detroit Tigers game and sold records to fans, at the time.

The performance will come on the same day he releases his new album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, which he has previewed recently with singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’ and ahead of White’s extensive run of headline shows, dubbed ‘The Supply Chain Issue Tour’, which kicks off in Detroit tomorrow before calling at Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other cities into May/June.

White will then touch down in the UK for a two-night billing at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London (June 27/28).

For his UK and European dates, he will be joined by Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, SONS, Doctor Victor, Ko Ko Mo, Larkin Poe, Equal Idiots, and Mdou Moctar.

For the North American leg, support includes The Kills, Ezra Furman, Be Your Own Pet, Natalie Bergman and many more. You can see the full list and dates below.

You can get tickets for the UK and European shows here; tickets for the US shows are available here.

Following his appearances in the capital, White is due to hit the road in Europe throughout July before returning for an additional stint in the US. He’ll also perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 10.