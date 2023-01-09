Jack White to refurbish mobile recording truck on ‘American Pickers’

Jack White is set to appear on American Pickers again this week, refurbishing a mobile recording truck.

The History Channel show sees two men – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – travel across the United States and “scour the country’s junkyards, basements and barns for hidden gems”.

In 2012, White appeared on the show and bartered for an elephant’s head and attempted to sell a photobooth and jukebox to the show’s hosts at his Third Man Records studio in Nashville.

Advertisement

Now, this week (January 11), he will appear on the show for a second time in an attempt to refurbish a mobile recording truck that he owns, once again seeing the hosts head to Third Man HQ.

“We want to bring it back to life,” White said of the project in a teaser video, which you can see below. “We want to make it a studio on wheels again.”

Elsewhere, White is reportedly set to appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

The film has a reported budget of over $200million (£141,840), making it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. Despite previous speculation that the film would find a home on Netflix, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to be released by Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Back in November, the musician pulled his Third Man Records account from Twitter after Elon Musk re-instated Donald Trump on the social media platform.

The former White Stripes man posted a lengthy post on his Instagram account slamming Trump’s return as “absolutely disgusting” and “an asshole move”.

He addressed Musk directly, imploring him to “be truthful” and “tell it like it is” – that “people like [him] and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.)” are financially incentivised to throw their support behind figures spreading hate speech.