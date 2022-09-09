Jack White to release new live album recorded during current tour

Jack White has announced that he’ll release a new live album, recorded during his current Supply Chain Issues world tour.

Taking its title from the tour, the ‘Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour’ album includes three vinyl LPs, each of which feature a different assortment of songs from the setlist of White’s tour. The ensemble set also includes a seven-inch vinyl with a demo version of ‘A Tip From You to Me’, which appears on White’s most recent album, ‘Entering Heaven Alive’.

Disc one includes the tracks ‘Taking Me Back’ and ‘The White Raven’, both lifted from the White’s other 2022 album, ‘Fear of the Dawn’. Disc two encompasses the entire concert of White’s recent show ​​at London’s Union Chapel, which included the first-ever live performances of the songs ‘Help Me Along’, ‘I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)’, and ‘Taking Me Back (Gently)’.

While much of the setlist at White’s Union Chapel show was lifted from ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, disc three in the live album set will include covers of The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’, The Monks’ ‘I Hate You’ and Johnny Cash’s ‘Wayfaring Stranger’. The Supply Chain Issues live album is available for pre-order here until October 31.

The live album will be released by White’s Third Man Records label. White’s Supply Chain Issues tour was launched in support of both ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ and ‘Fear of the Dawn’, which arrived within two months of each other earlier this year. The Union Chapel show was added to White’s tour dates in June, alongside pre-planned shows across Europe throughout July.

Prior to that, the Supply Chain Issues tour began its run in the US, and will circle back to North and South America towards the end of this year. White’s final show of the tour will be as part of the lineup for Australia’s Harvest Rock festival in November.

In a four-star review of ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote that the album “showcases [White’s] often breathtaking artistry…This is a creative period, one suspects, that both fans and White alike will look back on as one of his most complete and satisfying yet.”

The tracklist for Jack White’s live album LP 1 is:

01. ‘Taking Me Back’

02. ‘Fear Of The Dawn’

03. ‘The White Raven’

04. ‘Hi-De-Ho’

05. ‘Eosophobia’

06. ‘What’s The Trick?’

07. ‘That Was Then (This Is Now)’

08. ‘Shedding My Velvet’

The tracklist for Jack White’s Live From Union Chapel LP 2 is:

01. ‘A Tip From You To Me’

02. ‘All Along The Way’

03. ‘Help Me Along’

04. ‘Love Is Selfish’

05. ‘I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)’

06. ‘Queen Of The Bees’

07. ‘A Tree On Fire From Within’

08. ‘If I Die Tomorrow’

09. ‘Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone’

10. ‘A Madman From Manhattan’

11. ‘Taking Me Back (Gently)’



The tracklist for Jack White’s live album LP 3 is:

01. ‘Gordie Howe Bridge’ (improvised original)

02. ‘That’s How I’m Feeling Right Now’ (improvised original)

03. ‘She’s Like Heroin To Me’ (The Gun Club cover)

04. ‘Ghost Highway’ (Mazzy Star cover)

05. ‘Nervous Breakdown’ (Black Flag cover)

06. ‘Diddy Wah Diddy’ (Captain Beefheart/Blind Blake cover)

07. ‘I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail’ (improvised original)

08. ‘I’m Running In Brooklyn Because I’ve Got Nowhere Else To Go’ (improvised original)

09. ‘I’m A Man’ (Bo Diddley cover)

10. ‘Evil (Howlin’’ Wolf cover)

11. ‘Give Me Back My Wig’ (Hound Dog Taylor cover)

12. ‘Scuttle Buttin’’ (Stevie Ray Vaughan cover)

13. ‘It’s Freezing Cold In El Paso And I’ve Got Nowhere To Go’ (improvised original)

14. ‘Born Under A Bad Sign’ (Albert King cover)

15. ‘When I’m Home You Can Feel The Tension’ (improvised original)

16. ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ (The Stooges cover)

17. ‘Hear My Train A Comin’’ (Jimi Hendrix cover)

18. ‘Baby, Please Don’t Go’ (Big Joe Williams cover)

19. ‘You Can’t Get That Stuff No More’ (Tampa Red cover)

20. ‘Yes, I’m So Sick’ (improvised original)

21. ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ (traditional cover)

22. ‘I Ain’t Superstitious’ (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

23. ‘I Think I Got You’ (improvised original)

24. ‘Cool Drink Of Water Blues’ (Tommy Johnson cover)

25. ‘I Hate You’ (The Monks cover)

26. ‘It’s Funky Enough’ (The D.O.C. cover)