Jack Whitehall to host BRIT Awards for fourth year in a row

Jack Whitehall will return to host the Brit Awards for the fourth year in a row, it’s been confirmed.

The comic will lead the prestigious O2 Arena ceremony once more on May 11, after coronavirus forced the event to be pushed back from its traditional mid-February slot.

Whitehall told The Sun: “It really is always an honour to do it but this year feels even more special.

“I must be doing something right to be invited back. This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a b*d of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit.

“I’d honestly have done it if they’d held it in a field with just me and Craig David.”

He added: “This year could be a really significant event, marking a moment in time where we begin to move back towards live music, which we have all missed. I think everyone is desperate to be back having those experiences, and everyone has done so incredibly well to get us to this place.”

I’m very excited to be back hosting the @BRITs for the fourth time in a row! Let’s do this! See you on May 11th #BRITs pic.twitter.com/J9FJ9OKoXU — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 23, 2021

The nominations are set to be announced next Wednesday by Nick Grimshaw in a live broadcast on the Brits social media channels.

While full details of the event are yet to emerge, it is thought that the BRITs could be one of the first major test events to see a limited crowd in attendance, as part of trials to test the idea of crowds with no social distancing.

As revealed by Oliver Dowden, head of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the events in question cover major sporting fixtures, music award ceremonies and nightclub events.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Dowden specified that the events – which come under the umbrella of the Events Research Programme (ERP) – will include the World Snooker Championship final on April 17, the football FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 15, and the BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena two days later.

Last week saw Griff scooping the prize for BRITS Rising Star, and she will perform at the ceremony.