Jackson Browne has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The iconic singer-songwriter, 71, confirmed his diagnosis in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19],” he told the outlet, which reports that Browne is currently recovering at his home in Los Angeles.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalisation or anything like that,” he added.

Browne went on to say that “so many people that have [coronavirus] aren’t going to be tested” as they are initially unlikely to show any signs of the disease.

“They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on,” he continued. “That’s what younger readers need to understand: they need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne later urged people to “stay put” and self-isolate if they suspected they had the virus. “Don’t expose anybody. Don’t go anywhere,” he said, explaining that he “quarantined immediately upon feeling sick”.

“I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms,” Browne went on.

“You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else.”

Though he can’t be sure where he contracted the virus, Browne mentions a recent trip to New York City for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit show.

This comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures for the country as the virus continues to escalate. In a televised statement on Monday evening (March 23) Johnson urged the public to stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.